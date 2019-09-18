Tracking three storms across Atlantic Basin

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Imelda will continue moving inland over Southeast Texas on Wednesday. The flood threat will be quite high around the Houston area and points to the north. Heavy rain could extend as far east as Lake Charles. It looks like almost all of the rain will stay west of the FOX 8 viewing area.
Jerry is likely to form east of the Lesser Antilles soon and is expected to be a hurricane by the end of the week. This could threaten the islands later this week. After that the storm will reach just east of the Turks & Caicos by the weekend. There’s no sign this storm will threaten Southeast Louisiana.
Finally Humberto will come close or possible directly impact Bermuda on Wednesday as a Category 3 storm. Hurricane warnings are in effect for that island.
The tropics are extremely busy and conditions will continue to favor additional storms over the next couple of weeks. FOX 8 Chief Meteorologist David Bernard says more storms are likely into early October.
