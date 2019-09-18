Zack: Plenty of Heat, A Spotty Shower Possible

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - High heat with the chance for a passing shower is how your Wednesday forecast will play out.
We are on the outer fringes of Imelda which is spinning over the Houston metro. The heavy rain and flood threat will remain across Southeast Texas, meanwhile we will see one or two showers moving off the Gulf today.
The best chance of rain will be across our more western areas. Unfortunately, everyone will experience the heat though as run in the middle 90s. It won’t be a record breaking day but it will certainly be close to it.
The good news over the next seven days is today will be the hottest as a moderation in temperatures is on the way. A gusty breeze does pick up for the end of the week and weekend as highs fall into the upper 80s.
Outside of Imelda which is inland over Southeast Texas, we are monitoring Hurricane Humberto and newly formed Tropical Storm Jerry. None of those systems are of concern to us right now.
