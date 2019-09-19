Bruce: Last Week Of Summer Lives Up To Its Name HOT!

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As we wrap up the last week of summer, it will certainly feel that way. Mostly dry and hot conditions continue. Highs will reach the mid 90s with a mix of clouds and sun.
A backdoor front will sneak into the area Friday bringing lower humidity to parts of the area by the weekend. The front will likely spark up some clouds cover and showers Friday and Saturday keeping temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90.
Not a dramatic cool down, but it’s something! The official start of Fall is Monday, but there are no strong cold fronts in sight. In fact, we’ll be back on a warming trend for the early to middle part of next week as high pressure builds back in.
The tropics are busy, but, at this time, there are no threats to Southeast Louisiana or south Mississippi.
