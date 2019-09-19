DA indicts woman for murder in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman accused of killing another woman in an attack in New Orleans East has been indicted for murder, according to the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office.
Candice Lewis was charged with the second-degree murder on Thursday (Sept. 19) of 22-year-old Nia Lassai and with obstructing justice in a homicide investigation in the two-count indictment handed up by an Orleans Parish grand jury.
Lewis, 36, faces a mandatory lifetime prison term if convicted of the murder charge.
Lewis was arrested one week after New Orleans police, responding to reports of a shooting, found Lassai dead on a patch of grass in the 7200 block of Bunker Hill Road. The victim had been shot multiple times at approximately 7:20 p.m. on June 4.
Police investigators developed Lewis as the shooting suspect based on the accounts of several witnesses, some of whom reported seeing Lewis being driven away from the crime scene and others who reported seeing her with a gun.
NOPD detectives eventually recovered the murder weapon during a warranted search of a Canal Street apartment belonging to Lewis' boyfriend.
Lewis is being held in the Orleans Parish Justice Center Jail on $750,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.