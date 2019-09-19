La. State Police investigating fatal St. John Parish crash

RESERVE, La. (WVUE) -A Wednesday morning crash in St. John Parish killed a 27-year-old Reserve woman, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. on US 61 at Terre Haute Road and killed 27-year-old Alexis Nelson of Reserve.
State police say the crash occurred as Nelson was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze southbound on Terre Haute Road in an attempt to cross US 61.
At the same time, a Kenworth tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on US 61. As the Chevrolet was crossing US 61, it was impacted on the passenger’s side by the tractor-trailer.
Nelson was not restrained and sustained severe injuries in the crash. She was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
Impairment is not suspected to have been a factor, but standard toxicology results are pending.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.