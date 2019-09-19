NOPD: Liberty Bank branch robbed by suspect posing as service worker

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Liberty Bank and Trust branch in Gentilly Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, a bank employee at the Liberty Bank and Trust located in the 6600 block of Franklin Avenue was preparing to open the branch around Noon when the employee heard a knock on the door. The suspect identified himself as a service employee and followed the employee inside of the location.
Once inside, the suspect presented the employee with a note stating that he was robbing the bank. The employee complied, opened the safe and filled a bag with an unspecified amount of cash. The suspect then bound the employee with zip ties before fleeing the scene.
Police describe the suspect as a black male, 5’9” tall with a thin build. He was wearing a blue shirt and black shoes at the time of the robbery.
If anyone has any information about the robbery, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
