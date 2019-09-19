Overtime Podcast #72: Triple Coverage, Week 3

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints are in unchartered territory as Drew Brees deals with a significant in-season injury for the first time in his career while LSU has a Heisman candidate in Joe Burrow, Tulane is getting ready for their time to shine in prime time and the prep scene is building a foundation of contenders, brick by brick. It’s all on the third edition of the Triple Coverage podcast.
Sean Fazende on the mood of the Saints as they practice in Seattle:
“The vibe was good, the mood was good, it is just like any other game. They’ve got to get prepared for the task at hand and that’s about all they really can do at this point.”
Chris Hagan on the attractiveness of LSU’s offense:
“I think the players want to play in this offense. Orgeron talked about it a little bit in his press conference this week, the response he has been getting on the recruiting trail has been great. I wonder if the quarterback talent that you’re going to receive attention from and start going after becomes better because you can get maybe some of these 5-star pro-style guys and start going to Texas or California and start pulling some of the best out of those states because you see on a national level, national TV, what LSU can do with this offense.”
Juan Kincaid on the magnitude of Tulane’s nationally-televised prime time game against Houston:
“You have a reason to go out there - you have a team that has a winning record, coming off a bowl victory and they’re facing, arguably, of the best teams, if not the best team in the last five years in the American Athletic Conference so Tulane is trying to flip it up a little bit and say ‘we’re the ones that everyone should be chasing.’ But tomorrow night’s game is a big game for this team, maybe the biggest they’ve had in a long time.”
Garland Gillen on putting together the various results in the early weeks of the high school football season:
“It’s stacking those bricks, I know a lot of football players use that analogy about stacking bricks, keeping it going. I’m still learning things. I thought that Slidell-Rummel might have been a closer game, Rummel won 37-0. But Ponchatoula Coach Hank Tierney told me that Slidell is good, it’s just that Rummel is that good. So it’s still hard to get a good read on some of these teams. But I have already figured out that Edna Karr is going to probably be in the dome this year and that Rummel and Curtis are going to be fighting for the district title.”
