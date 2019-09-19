Pipe bursts leading to major work on Lakeview street

By Rilwan Balogun | September 19, 2019 at 4:46 PM CDT - Updated September 19 at 4:46 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some Lakeview homes did not have water on Thursday as Sewerage and Water Board crews replaced a six-inch line that burst.

The work happened at Memphis and Vicksburg streets right behind St. Dominic School.

A resident called crews when they noticed a crack in middle of the road and water bursting out down the street.

A spokesperson with the S&WB said the pipe is about one hundred years old.

The work should be completed Thursday and water will be restored soon after.

