Prosecutors create sex and labor trafficking unit in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The District Attorney’s Office of New Orleans has created a specialized multi-agency unit that will coordinate and carry out the prosecutions of human trafficking cases in the city.
The Sex and Labor Trafficking Unit, also known as SALT, will operate under the direction of Assistant District Attorney Carolyn Livanos, working in conjunction with investigators from the FBI, Louisiana State Police, New Orleans Police Department, Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office and other agencies.
Livanos also will serve as chief prosecutor for human trafficking cases instituted by the Orleans Parish District Attorney's office, DA Leon Cannizzaro announced Thursday (Sept. 19).
"As we ratchet up our response to the prevalence of human trafficking in New Orleans, it was important to improve the focus and efficiency of our prosecutions," Cannizzaro said. "Bringing all such cases under the umbrella of the SALT unit will enable us to better coordinate with investigative partners, manage these cases from institution through resolution, and help us achieve more consistent outcomes for these predatory offenders."
Livanos initially inherits eight open cases of alleged human trafficking involving nearly two dozen defendants in five different sections of Criminal District Court.
"These are complicated cases, with unique evidentiary challenges," Livanos said. "They often involve multiple defendants and extremely vulnerable juvenile victims. We frequently see them associated with attempts at victim intimidation and/or witness tampering.”
She said many cases involve underage girls being recruited by predators and forced into prostitution. Livanos said the unit will also keep a close eye on undocumented women being brought to the area as sex slaves.
“This unit will enable us to stay ahead of the curve and attuned to new trafficking methods and trends," she said.
