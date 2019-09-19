RECALL ALERT: Calcilo XD® Infant Formula due to inconsistency in aroma and color

(WAFB) - Abbott Laboratories has issued a voluntary recall for a single lot of Calcilo XD® powder cans (13.2oz / 375g) with lot number 79696K80 in the United States and Canada due to an inconsistency in aroma and color in a small number of cans from this specific batch.
The FDA says the company issued the recall out of an abundance of caution.
The recall does not affect any other lots of Calcilo XD, or any other Abbott nutritional products. All other Abbott products can continue to be used with confidence.
If you have purchased Calcilo XD® powder cans (13.2oz / 375g) with lot number 79696K80 on the bottom of the can, please discontinue use of this product and contact us for instructions on how to return or replace the product.
For more information about the product recall, you can contact the company directly at 1-800-850-7677.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.