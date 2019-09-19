Recall: Peanut butter cookies sold at Winn-Dixie

(WAFB) - Two variety-pack cookie products containing peanut butter cookies have been recalled because peanuts were not included on the label.
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarkets and Winn-Dixie stores, issued its voluntary recall on Sept. 17 for two 18-count cookie products sold in the bakery.
The 18-count Variety Pack containing Peanut Butter Cookies and the 18-count Peanut Butter Cookie did not include peanut ingredients on the label. The SLU codes for the cookies are 5079 and 69886
The products were sold in all-Southeastern Grocers stores and had a shelf-life of five days.
If you have purchased these cookies, throw them away or return them to the store for a full refund.
Customers can call Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll free at (844) 745-0463, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.