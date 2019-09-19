Saints Injury Report for Wednesday 9/18/19

Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith rolls over after catching a touchdown pass from Drew Brees in the 2019 season opener against the Houston Texans (Source: Paul Spinelli)
By Juan Kincaid | September 18, 2019 at 10:36 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 10:36 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - On the first day of preparations for Sunday’s game in Seattle, the Saints injury report has a number of players on it, putting their availability in question.

After undergoing surgery on his hand on Wednesday, Drew Brees will remain on this list for weeks to come. Wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith also didn’t practice today as he deals with an ankle injury.

Guys that were limited include Ted Ginn Jr (Thigh) ., Zach Line (Knee) , Andrus Peat (Ankle) and Sheldon Rankins (Achilles).

