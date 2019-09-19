Shaquille O’Neal to DJ at Fred’s in Tigerland

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Get ready LSU fans Shaquille O’Neal is coming back to LSU.
Fred’s in Tigerland announced via its Instagram page that he will be DJing at the bar Friday, November 22. Shaq goes by the name “DJ Diesel,” a nickname he acquired while playing in the NBA.
O’Neal played for LSU from 1989-1992, leading the Tigers to three NCAA tournament appearances. He was also a three-time All-American and a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
The former Tiger was picked No. 1 overall in the 1992 NBA draft by the Orlando Magic. O’Neal spent four seasons with the Magic and led them to the 1995 NBA Finals but was defeated in four games by the Houston Rockets.
The center spent the next 12 years of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat and won four NBA Champions between the two teams. In his last years in the league, O’Neal bounced around the league, playing with the Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.
According to event organizers, this event is invite-only.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.