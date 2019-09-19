S&WB officials say lack off funding is slowing cleanup of underground drainage canals

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Sewerage and Water Board says it simply does not have the money to continue to keep cleaning underground drainage canals.
S&WB officials stated at a Board of Directors meeting Wednesday that only about two percent of the trash and debris in the Lafitte Canal has been removed.
Executive Director Ghassan Korban says the costly project of excavating those canals will take time but they do feel that the large pieces of debris that were contributing to those flooding issues have been removed.
Korban says about 950 tons were removed from the canal last month, including a car that went missing during Hurricane Katrina.
According to the presentation, that along with the initial inspection of the canal itself cost the S&WB $575,000.
Korban says the debris that remain will have to wait to be removed until funding is available but says he feels the bulk of what’s causing the flow issues has already been taken out.
“We discovered a significant amount of debris in it and that’s where the car was found. They’ve retrieved it and since we’ve removed about 500 cubic yards of debris that was really piled up and impeding flow. There remains roughly 22,000 yards of debris left but it’s at a low level. Kind of a two-foot level of elevation,” says Korban.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell pointed to the decades of neglect for the massive buildup of debris in the canal that they are simply playing catch up across the board.
Korban says going forward, the S&WB wants to develop a five-year plan where they will re-visit the canals and clean them where necessary.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.