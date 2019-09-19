VIDEO: Man smashes through vehicle window, burglarizes car

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for someone who broke the window of a vehicle and then ransacked the inside.
The burglary happened on Sept. 14 around 1 a.m. in the 6400 block of Arts St.
At about 8:30 a.m., the owner discovered the rear driver side window shattered.
Video surveillance revealed someone wearing a hooded jacket and long pants exited the front passenger side of the white vehicle, smashed the rear driver side window of the victim’s vehicle and climbed through to make entry.
Shortly after, the subject was seen returning to the white vehicle, which fled southbound on Arts Street.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030, or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
