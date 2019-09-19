Walmart hiring 140 for Hammond distribution center; starting pay at $17 an hour

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Walmart is hiring about 140 associates for its distribution center in Hammond.
Wages for full-time, hourly associates start at $17.55 per hour and can reach more than $19.55 an hour based on the work area, shift and schedule, according to a news release from Walmart.
The Hammond Distribution Center serves 124 Walmart stores throughout the region.
Interested applicants can attend a hiring event on Wednesday, September 25 from 2 to 7 p.m. at 45346 Parkway Blvd, Robert, LA 70455. Attendees will learn details on Walmart’s supply chain network, available jobs, benefits, and the application process. Applicants can also meet with the management team.
Applicants can also apply for roles at careers.walmart.com.
