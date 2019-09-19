Zack: A Weak Front Arrives For The Weekend

The tropics are quite busy as we are monitoring multiple areas for development. Just because it’s busy out there doesn’t mean we have to worry as the Gulf looks clear of any threats for the next several days. The remnants of Imelda are the closest to home and continue to create major impacts in Texas. That all looks to lift north and give them a break going into the weekend. Hurricane Jerry continues to churn over the Atlantic but it’s expected to pass north of the major Caribbean islands then turn north well east of the United States. Bermuda may have to watch Jerry down the road.