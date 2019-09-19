Zack: A Weak Front Arrives For The Weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s the last weekend of summer and well, it will still be summer-like out there.
A weak front is expected to pass us by on Friday leading to a few spotty storms around the area. Only a 30-40% coverage of rain is expected. The biggest impact this front will bring is a strong easterly breeze that looks to kick up on Friday and carry on through the weekend.
Overall rain chances this weekend will be spotty at best as we continue in this abnormally dry pattern. The heat does decrease just a bit as highs fall back into the upper 80s to right around 90. That easterly breeze will make it feel a little nicer out there.
The tropics are quite busy as we are monitoring multiple areas for development. Just because it’s busy out there doesn’t mean we have to worry as the Gulf looks clear of any threats for the next several days. The remnants of Imelda are the closest to home and continue to create major impacts in Texas. That all looks to lift north and give them a break going into the weekend. Hurricane Jerry continues to churn over the Atlantic but it’s expected to pass north of the major Caribbean islands then turn north well east of the United States. Bermuda may have to watch Jerry down the road.
