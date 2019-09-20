Bogalusa man sentenced for sexual battery on 5-year-old

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A 61-year-old Bogalusa man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexual battery on a 5-year-old girl in 2016.
District Attorney Warren Montgomery said Frederick Mangrum was sentenced Wednesday (Sept. 18).
Mangrum, who had rejected a 10-year plea offer, was convicted of the crime by a Washington Parish jury on July 11.
The defendant removed all the child’s clothes and then touched her inappropriately, prosecutors said.
The Bogalusa Police Department investigated the case with assistance from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Children’s Advocacy Center in Belton, Texas, and McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple, Texas.
