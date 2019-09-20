Bruce: Still No Cool Fronts In Sight

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Bruce: Friday night plans are looking great weather wise as we will see dry skies and a nice east breeze.
Your Saturday will see a low chance of showers at 30% with many dry hours. It will stay hot with highs in the 90s. Expect winds to be gusty at times making it feel not as hot out there. Temperatures will continue to be hot as highs head for the low 90s through the weekend.
A bunch of activity in the tropics but nothing for us to worry about. That is certainly how we like it as we get closer to October and the arrival of those fall fronts which will eventually shut the hurricane season down. We still have a few weeks to go though.
