The Extra Point Week 3: Injury Fallout

It was a savage Sunday all-around. For the Chiefs, it was the good type of savage where Patrick Mahomes carved up another secondary (four touchdowns in the second quarter against the Raiders). But in several of the league's best offenses for fantasy football owners, the injuries and their savage nature might have decimated a your roster.
Unfortunately on top of that, the quarterback injuries to a few teams, like the Saints and Steelers, affect more than just that player. Let's examine the fallout from this week's misfortune.
QB Drew Brees likely to miss 6-8 weeks
As his left tackle Terron Armstead put it, "The Saints offense is Drew Brees."
There are several issues that come up with Brees expected to miss several games. To start, the touchdown numbers will likely be down across the board. It's a simple fact. You can't expect the Saints to go out and light up the scoreboard the way they've done for more than a decade with Brees.
Individually, however, there's still plenty of fantasy value with other players. Michael Thomas should still have a high volume of catches, which is good for his owners in PPR leagues. He caught eight of his 11 targets from Bridgewater after Brees went down.
Jared Cook was targeted five times, but only caught two of those passes. But the match-ups won’t always be as tough as they were for Cook on Sunday.
As for Alvin Kamara, I think the and Latavius Murray will see more work as the Saints try to run the ball more effectively without Brees, but I'm not sure Kamara is the same type of pass-catcher with Brees sidelined.
QB Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) out for the season
Like Brees, Ben Roethlisberger is also the catalyst for his team's offense. But unlike Brees, Roethlisberger doesn't have a solid backup like Bridgewater. With Mason Rudolph under center for the Steelers, receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster's value takes a big hit. The targets may still come his way, but the result won't be the same as it was with Big Ben.
However, tight end Vance McDonald appears to be Rudolph’s safety blanket and may see his role in the offense grow. He caught both of the touchdowns from Rudolph in Pittsburgh’s loss to Seattle.
Unfortunately, Roethlisberger wasn't the only big injury. Running back James Conner suffered a knee injury. That means Jaylen Samuels will immediately carry fantasy value as Conner's back-up.
This would also be a good time to cut ties with receiver Donte Moncrief, who's not only now plagued with a lesser quarterback, but has also hurt himself a lot with several drops through the first two games.
WR Tyreek Hill (collarbone) remains sidelined
With his collarbone injury still keeping him out, Mecole Hardman became the waiver wire grab of the week. Then all of a sudden it was Demarcus Robinson who had the biggest game of everyone in Hill's absence against the Raiders. But that said, both players have value going forward. It's really anyone's guess who's going to have the monster day catching touchdowns with Mahomes throwing the ball. The two sure bets every week that don't rely as heavily on touchdown catches are Sammy Watkins and Travis Kelce. Their volume will always be there.
WR Michael Gallup (knee) out 2-4 weeks
He's been Dak Prescott's most targeted receiver through the first two weeks and was starting to creep into legitimate WR2 conversations. Now, you'll have to face the decision of whether to drop him or leave him taking up bench space (if you don't have an IR spot in your league). I think he's worth hanging on to, but we'll see how soon he can come back and be effective. In the mean time, I think Randall Cobb is worth picking up if you have an immediate need to fill at receiver.
WR Alshon Jeffery (calf) and WR DeSean Jackson (groin) and TE Dallas Goedert (calf)
It sounds like Jackson may miss multiple games since they’re playing on Sunday and then a few days later against the Packers on Thursday, but for now, the Eagles are saying he’s day-to-day. We’re not sure about Alshon Jeffery or Dallas Goedert yet either. Neither caught a pass against the Falcons. The silver lining all of this only comes for owners of other Eagles pass-catchers. Zach Ertz’s numbers could get close to what they were in 2018 if anything lingers with this group. Regardless, as long as Wentz is under center, everybody has a chance to eat... except the running backs.
