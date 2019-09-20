The Extra Point Week 3: Injury Fallout

It sounds like Jackson may miss multiple games since they’re playing on Sunday and then a few days later against the Packers on Thursday, but for now, the Eagles are saying he’s day-to-day. We’re not sure about Alshon Jeffery or Dallas Goedert yet either. Neither caught a pass against the Falcons. The silver lining all of this only comes for owners of other Eagles pass-catchers. Zach Ertz’s numbers could get close to what they were in 2018 if anything lingers with this group. Regardless, as long as Wentz is under center, everybody has a chance to eat... except the running backs.