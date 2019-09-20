LSU reports suspended OL Ed Ingram has been reinstated to the team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU reported Friday morning suspended offensive line Ed Ingram has been reinstated to the team.
“Our whole team and our LSU family welcomes Ed Ingram back,” said Orgeron in a statement released by the university. "He is an outstanding football player, an integral part of our football team and family and we are excited to have him back with us.
RELATED STORIES:
Ingram was suspended indefinitely for violation of team rules after getting arrested in August 2018.
In October, he was indicted by a Dallas County grand jury on two counts of aggravated sexual assault. According to court records, those charges have been dropped.
Ingram was projected to be a starter with the Tigers last season.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.