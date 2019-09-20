Man injured in Hollygrove shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say a man was injured after a shooting in Hollygrove Thursday night.
Police reported the shooting just before 11 p.m.
According to NOPD, they were contacted after a man arrived at a local hospital by private conveyance suffering from a gunshot wound.
Through further investigation it was learned that the shooting occurred near the intersection of General Ogden Street and Colapissa Street.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
