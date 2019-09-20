Man injured in Hollygrove shooting

Man injured in Hollygrove shooting
New Orleans Police say a man was injured after a shooting in Hollygrove Thursday night. (Source: Raycom)
By Tiffany Baptiste | September 20, 2019 at 5:59 AM CDT - Updated September 20 at 5:59 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say a man was injured after a shooting in Hollygrove Thursday night.

Police reported the shooting just before 11 p.m.

According to NOPD, they were contacted after a man arrived at a local hospital by private conveyance suffering from a gunshot wound.

Through further investigation it was learned that the shooting occurred near the intersection of General Ogden Street and Colapissa Street.

Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.