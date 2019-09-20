Mechanic due to enter plea in airliner sabotage case

n this April 24, 2019, photo, American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami. A former American Airlines mechanic who prosecutors say may have some links to terrorists is due to enter a plea to charges that he sabotaged an aircraft with 150 people aboard. An arraignment hearing is set Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, for 60-year-old Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani in Miami federal court. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) (Source: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)