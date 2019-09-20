1 officer killed, 1 shot in head during Mandeville traffic stop, source says

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -One Mandeville police officer was shot to death and another one was injured near Hwy. 190 and Hwy. 22 on Friday afternoon (Sept. 20).
The second officer was shot in the head. He was taken to a nearby hospital. A source close to the investigation said the injury was a graze wound.
The alleged shooter is in custody.
Witnesses said that there was a police chase and a traffic stop. The suspect got out of the vehicle and started shooting at an officer. That officer was killed. A backup officer arrived and was also shot.
Hwy. 190 was shut down in both directions after the shooting. officers are asking drivers to stay away from the area.
No schools in the area are on lockdown.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.