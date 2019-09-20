Parents, community organizations frustrated with violent incidents at John Ehret High School

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Parents of students at John Ehret High in Marrero say they’re tired of the fights at school. One fight sent the principal to the hospital. Since the school year started, there have been dozens of fights at John Ehret High.
Last week, there were five fights.
Jefferson Parish Public Schools Superintendent Cade Brumley says most of the fights don’t start on campus, but instead in the students’ neighborhoods or even on social media. Brumley says things get so heated that it spills over into the classroom.
Thursday night, The Jeremiah Group held a community meeting with school administrators and parents. The purpose of the event is to make sure they are all working together to figure out the best practices for their students.
This week, the school implemented new policies and procedures.
“There are some things that unfortunately make the environment more restrictive. Which, I don’t typically like to do. Additional checks at the gates. Stricter tardy policy. Limited passes out of the classrooms during the day. But we’re also doing some positive things like rewarding good behavior whenever kids demonstrate positive behavior,” said Brumley.
He says so far the policies show signs things are working. So far this week, administrators have had to break up just one fight. Wesley Taylor, the John Ehret High principal that tried to intervene with a fight is still recovering from an injury.
There’s no word on when he will return back to school.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.