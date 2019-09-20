Shelby: Some Showers Today

A weak frontal boundary over the area will increase cloud cover and shower activity today. Highs will stay in the upper 80s to near 90 as a result. Saturday will be similar with a slightly lower chance for rain, then we’ll be mostly dry by Sunday.
The official start of Fall is Monday, but it won’t feel like it! In fact, we’ll be warming up with lots of sunshine and dry skies. Low to mid 90s are likely for afternoon highs. Only a slight chance for a shower returns around mid-week, so expect conditions to stay warm with no strong fronts in sight.
The tropics are active, but there are no threats to the FOX 8 viewing area at this time.
