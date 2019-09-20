Undefeated Brother Martin hits the road to face T.J. Finley and Ponchatoula in our “Game of the Week”

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Two games into the 2019 season, and the Brother Martin defense has yet to give up a point. Tonight, the Crusaders take their defensive show on the road to Ponchatoula.
“The idea was to get a good quality football team into Ponchatoula to play a game a week before district play. Watching them on the film, I wish I hadn’t done it, because they’re awfully good,” said Ponchatoula head coach Hank Tierney.
The 'Sader D will get it’s biggest test so far, defending against LSU commit, QB T.J. Finley.
“Obviously he’s a great player. There’s some things as a dual-threat quarterback they run him a little bit more this year. So he poses some more threats than he has in the past,” said Brother Martin head coach Mark Bonis.
Finley is the quarterback on the field, but he’s also the offensive coordinator and head coach, with so much youth on the field.
“Well we start seven sophomores on offense. Every person that touches the ball except for T.J. is a sophomore. T.J. has done a great job of assuming a coaching role with working with the young kids. Very patient with the line. Staying after practice and working with the young guys. He’s doing a great job of getting these kids to grow up in a hurry, so we can have a successful year,” said Tierney.
“To me I’m grateful. It helps me prepare to lead a team to victory. So when I go to college I already be prepared,” said quarterback T.J. Finley.
Brother Martin possesses their own quarterback with a ton of talent, Garrett Mmahat.
“We saw it last year with potential. Obviously we think the world of him, his preparation. He’s still a sophomore. There’s still a lot of expectations for him. We don’t want to put a whole bunch on him. We expect more out of our entire offense,” said Bonis.
