Zack: Weak Front Brings A Nice Breeze

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A weak frontal boundary is moving across the area today leading to an increasing easterly breeze and the possibility of a shower or storm.
Rain chances don’t look great as this front swings through the area with only about a 20-30% coverage expected. We will carry that chance for a shower into Saturday but the bigger story this weekend will be the nice, easterly breeze. Expect winds to be gusty making it feel not as hot out there. Temperatures will still technically be hot as highs head for the low 90s through the weekend.
A bunch of activity in the tropics but nothing for us to worry about. That is certainly how we like it as we get closer to October and the arrival of those fall fronts which will eventually shut the hurricane season down. We still have a few weeks to go though.
