Burrow throws a school record 6 TD passes in blowout win over Vandy

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Joe Burrow threw for a school record six touchdown passes in the Tigers SEC opening win over Vanderbilt. Burrow held the previous school record of five with Zach Mettenberger.
LSU improves to 4-0 on the season with their, 66-38, victory over Vanderbilt.
Burrow finished the afternoon going 25-of-34 passing, for 398 yards, and the six scores. Ja’Marr Chase hauled in four of the scores, Justin Jefferson and Racey McMath registered the other two.
Rummel alum Ja’Marr Chase produced a career day in Nashville. Chase grabbed 10 passes for 229 yards, and the four touchdowns.
LSU is off next week. They return to the field on October 5th at home against Utah State.
