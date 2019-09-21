Former deacon George Brignac arrested for first-degree rape

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A former deacon with the Archdiocese of New Orleans was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center Saturday.
George Brignac, a former deacon at Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, was booked with one count of first degree rape. According to NOPD, the arrest comes after an ongoing investigation into sexual abuse claims.
Brignac was removed from ministry in 1988 after he was accused of sexually abusing young boys in the 1970s and 80s.
In 1978, Brignac was acquitted of charges that he sexually abused three boys at St. Matthew’s in River Ridge before the Archdiocese moved him to Holy Rosary.
In 2018, one of Brignac’s alleged victims called for his arrest after he says he was raped while he was a student at Holy Rosary School in the 1970s. Multiple victims later came forward also accusing Brignac of sexual abuse.
The Archdiocese has since paid out hundreds of thousands of dollars of settlements to victims who have accused Brignac of sexual abuse.
Until last year, Brignac was allowed to serve as a lector at a church in Metairie.
The Archdiocese of New Orleans released a statement about Brignac’s arrest Saturday saying, “We just learned of the arrest of George Brignac. We too seek truth and justice and as always, we pledge our full cooperation in the law enforcement investigation.”
A warrant was issued for his arrest Friday. Brignac was arrested in Jefferson Parish and was later transferred to Orleans Parish Staurday morning.
If convicted of first-degree rape, which does not have a statute of limitations, Brignac would serve a mandatory life sentence.
