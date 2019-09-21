Man found shot to death inside vehicle in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say a man was found shot to death inside of vehicle in New Orleans East Friday night.
Police responded to the shooting around 8:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Lynhuber Drive.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man unresponsive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
Police have not released the name of the victim. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim along with an official cause of death following the completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Homicide Detective Michael Young at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.