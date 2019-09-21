Nicondra: Heat still the main headline heading into the first day of Fall

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Passing showers and clouds helped manage temperatures to start the weekend with highs hovering near the 90 degree mark. Still well above long term averages in the upper 80s, but a bit more comfortable than the mid 90s. Even as the first official day of astronomical Fall is on the horizon Monday we expect temperatures to climb once again back into those mid-90s for next week and beyond as high pressure takes over. Rain chances will once again drop to near zero. Extended outlooks keep the heat in play for at least another week.