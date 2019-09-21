NOPD investigating quadruple shooting in St. Claude

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a quadruple shooting in the St. Claude neighborhood Saturday morning.
According to police, officers received calls about the shooting around 9:10 a.m. near the intersection of Poland Avenue and St. Claude Avenue.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound and a second victim suffering from a graze wound. Police were later notified that two more victims arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.
The conditions of the victims are currently unknown.
Police say the shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
