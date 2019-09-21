One killed, six injured in St. Charles Parish crash

KILLONA, La. (WVUE) -Louisiana State Police is investigating a car crash that killed one person and injured six others.
A spokesperson for Troop B say around 4 p.m. Friday, a three-vehicle crash happened on LA 3127 south of LA 640 on the westbank of St. Charles Parish in Killona.
The crash took the life of 36-year-old Rodolfo Trevino of Kenner.
The preliminary investigation revealed Trevino was traveling south on LA 3127 in a 2006 Toyota Tundra.
For unknown reasons, Trevino crossed the center-line and struck a 2013 Ford Explorer that was northbound on LA 3127.
It was being driven by 39-year-old Marjorie Delatte-Delaune of Vacherie.
Trevino continued south after impact and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse being driven by 46-year-old Brent Bourgeois of Cut Off.
Trevino was properly restrained, but suffered fatal injuries.
Bourgeois and his four passengers were properly restrained, but all suffered injuries ranging from moderate to serious.
Delaune was properly restrained and suffered minor injuries. Impairment is not suspected as a factor but toxicology tests are pending.
Speed is considered a factor on the part of Trevino.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.