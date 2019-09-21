Pedestrian struck and killed while crossing Airline Hwy.

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Airline Highway Friday night in Metairie.
Investigators say around 9:30 p.m., 76-year-old William Simon was attempting walk across Airline Highway near the intersection of Division Street. When Simon walked into the center southbound lane, he was struck by a 2017 Hyundai Sonata.
Simon suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle, 41-year-old Trishell Williams, suffered minor injuries.
Investigators are working to determine if impairment played a role in the crash for Simon. A blood sample was taken from Simon and will be submitted to the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office. Toxicology results are pending.
Williams submitted a breath sample at the scene and showed no signs of alcohol being present.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.