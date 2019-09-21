Police: 6 people shot, 1 killed in Mid-City area of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Six people were shot Friday night at the intersection of Canal Blvd. and City Park Ave., according to the New Orleans Police Department.
One person is dead, four others were taken to the hospital by EMS, and one person was being treated on the scene. Their conditions are unknown.
It happened just before 11 p.m. Police originally said there were only three victims.
One person at a nearby business said police are looking for evidence around a vehicle in the middle of the road, near the streetcar bend at the curve of the intersection.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
