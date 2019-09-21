Loyola student arrested in connection with sexual battery reported at the Boot Bar and Grill

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A third incident of sexual assault connected to The Boot Bar and Grill was reported early Friday (Sept. 20), according to Loyola University Police Chief Todd Warren.
Patricia Murret, a spokeswoman for the university, said a student was arrested in connection with the most recent incident Saturday night (Sept. 21).
According to police, a woman reported being at The Boot between 2:30 a.m. and 3 s.m. when a man approached her on the dance floor. The woman told police he spoke to her in Spanish and then touched her without consent, “in a way that constituted sexual battery,” Warren said in an email.
The victim said she immediately pushed him away from her and hit him before walking away. A few minutes later, the same person “attempted to lure her away from her friends,” Warren said. The victim said she then left the bar and went home.
However, Warren said they suspect a different person was drugged that night, after learning a woman who was at the same bar was incapacitated after only having one drink.
Warren said the suspect’s description was similar to two other incidents that have reportedly began The Boot in the past month. The victim described him as an average height and weight, with a light complexion and short, brown curly hair. She also said he claimed to be a Loyola student, spoke English with a Spanish accent and had a light complexion.
At the time of the battery, the victim said her attacker was wearing jeans and a white t-shirt with a black graphic on it.
Murret did not identify the student arrested in connection with the Friday incident. However, as of Saturday night she said the student is not accused in the other two assaults.
Warren said Loyola Police is working alongside New Orleans Police and Tulane University Police regarding all four incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call LUPD at 504-865-3434 or NOPD at 504-821-2222 or TUPD at 504-865-5381.
