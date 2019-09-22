LSU remains at No. 4 in AP Top 25; Ohio St., Wisconsin, Cal move up

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The top four rankings remained unchanged in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, with LSU holding firmly to the No. 4 spot after dismantling Vanderbilt, 66-38.
RELATED STORIES:
Clemson stayed at No. 1, Alabama is still No. 2, and Georgia kept its No. 3 ranking after its 23-17 win over then No. 7 Notre Dame.
Ohio State moved past Oklahoma to No. 5 and the Sooners dropped to No. 6. Auburn moved up to No. 7 after beating Texas A&M, 28-20. Wisconsin rose from No. 13 to No. 8 after a convincing 35-14 win over then No. 11 Michigan. Florida kept its No. 9 spot and Notre Dame ended up falling to No. 10 with the loss to Georgia.
1. Clemson (4-0)
2. Alabama (4-0)
3. Georgia (4-0)
4. LSU (4-0)
5. Ohio State (4-0)
6. Oklahoma (3-0)
7. Auburn (4-0)
8. Wisconsin (3-0)
9. Florida (4-0)
10. Notre Dame (2-1)
11. Texas (3-1)
12. Penn State (3-0)
13. Oregon (3-1)
14. Iowa (3-0)
15. Cal (4-0)
16. Boise State (4-0)
17. Washington (3-1)
18. Virginia (4-0)
19. Utah (3-1)
20. Michigan (2-1)
21. USC (3-1)
22. UCF (3-1)
23. Texas A&M (2-2)
24. Kansas State (3-0)
25. Michigan State (3-1)
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.