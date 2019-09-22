LSU remains at No. 4 in AP Top 25; Ohio St., Wisconsin, Cal move up

LSU vs Northwestern State (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | September 22, 2019 at 2:22 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 2:53 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The top four rankings remained unchanged in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, with LSU holding firmly to the No. 4 spot after dismantling Vanderbilt, 66-38.

Clemson stayed at No. 1, Alabama is still No. 2, and Georgia kept its No. 3 ranking after its 23-17 win over then No. 7 Notre Dame.

Ohio State moved past Oklahoma to No. 5 and the Sooners dropped to No. 6. Auburn moved up to No. 7 after beating Texas A&M, 28-20. Wisconsin rose from No. 13 to No. 8 after a convincing 35-14 win over then No. 11 Michigan. Florida kept its No. 9 spot and Notre Dame ended up falling to No. 10 with the loss to Georgia.

AP TOP 25:

1. Clemson (4-0)

2. Alabama (4-0)

3. Georgia (4-0)

4. LSU (4-0)

5. Ohio State (4-0)

6. Oklahoma (3-0)

7. Auburn (4-0)

8. Wisconsin (3-0)

9. Florida (4-0)

10. Notre Dame (2-1)

11. Texas (3-1)

12. Penn State (3-0)

13. Oregon (3-1)

14. Iowa (3-0)

15. Cal (4-0)

16. Boise State (4-0)

17. Washington (3-1)

18. Virginia (4-0)

19. Utah (3-1)

20. Michigan (2-1)

21. USC (3-1)

22. UCF (3-1)

23. Texas A&M (2-2)

24. Kansas State (3-0)

25. Michigan State (3-1)

