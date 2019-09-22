LSU remains at No. 4 in AP Top 25; Ohio St., Wisconsin, Cal move up

Ohio State moved past Oklahoma to No. 5 and the Sooners dropped to No. 6. Auburn moved up to No. 7 after beating Texas A&M, 28-20. Wisconsin rose from No. 13 to No. 8 after a convincing 35-14 win over then No. 11 Michigan. Florida kept its No. 9 spot and Notre Dame ended up falling to No. 10 with the loss to Georgia.