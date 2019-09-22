LSU stays at No. 3, Tulane enters the rankings at No. 25 in Garland Gillen’s AP poll

Quarterback Joe Burrow and LSU are now 4-0 on the season. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Garland Gillen | September 22, 2019 at 12:45 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 12:45 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Top 5 of my Associated Press college football remain unchanged after Week 4 of college football. Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, and Oklahoma hold down those spots.

Losses by UCF, Texas A&M, Washington State, Arizona State, and TCU shook up the back end of my rankings.

Making their debut for 2019: California (the only undefeated school left in the PAC 12), Memphis, Appalachian State, SMU, and Tulane. The Mustangs’ upset TCU on the road. The Green Wave came back from 21 points down to beat Houston at home.

