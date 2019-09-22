Man arrested after gun discharges during fight, injuring his mother and killing another person

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Officer arrested Tyrius Young, 22, in connection with a shooting Friday, Sept. 20.
A report from the sheriff’s office states two people with gunshot wounds showed up at a local emergency room where deputies were providing security. Young later explained to deputies he and another person, Adrius “AJ” Warren, 19, were fighting on Rogers Road in Hammond when a handgun he was holding accidentally discharged.
Warren was subsequently shot in the chest as a result. Young’s mother was also accidentally struck by the stray gunfire.
“Despite the surgeon’s best efforts, Warren succumbed to his injuries,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office wrote. Young’s mother was treated and released, the sheriff’s office reported.
Young was taken into custody and charged with manslaughter Saturday, Sept. 21.
The investigation remains on-going.
