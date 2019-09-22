Overtime Podcast #73 - Tiger Huddle, LSU puts up 66 on Vanderbilt

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU put up another historic offensive output but questions linger about the defense, injuries and the even the confidence of the team. Chris Hagan examines the big storylines as the Tigers head into their bye week with a 4-0 record.
Hagan on the defense’s missed tackles that led to explosive plays for the Commodores:
“You’ve got to be able to make those types of plays when you face a team like Alabama. Especially when you’re not getting a pass rush. We talked about Glen Logan, Rashard Lawrence and K’Lavon Chaisson being out but hey, they played against Texas and Texas still ate. There are still issues with guys winning their matchups up front.”
Hagan on the impact of Terrace Marshall’s reported foot fracture:
“You can tell that when healthy, that guy is every bit the recruit he was built up to be. That would be a concern certainly. Really, you don’t need him against Utah State, Florida - probably, but I think they’ve got the receivers, the bodies, the athletes to match up with both team just hopefully it’s not too long for Marshall.”
