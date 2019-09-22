Saints reportedly starting with Bridgewater at QB, Brees will not be in attendance

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Sean Payton told reporters Wednesday morning that the Saints would approach their week three contest at Seattle with two quarterbacks and that he is “not apt to make any announcements" about a starter but ESPN reporter Dianna Russini tweeted Sunday morning that “Teddy Bridgewater will get the start with some Taysom Hill sprinkled in throughout the game.”
Bridgewater filled in for Drew Brees after his injury against the Rams, completing 17 of 30 pass attempts for 165 yards.
As for Brees, Russini reports that he will not be with the team in Seattle despite the point that the 40-year-old quarterback “really wanted to be here for the game." After undergoing thumb surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles, Brees “is aggressively rehabbing” and will be watching on TV.
The Saints aim for their first win on the road against the Seahawks at 3:25 PM.
