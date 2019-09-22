Special teams, the defense, and Kamara give Saints halftime lead over Seattle

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A Deonte Harris punt return, and Vonn Bell fumble return for a touchdown, and a Alvin Kamara 29-yard receiving touchdown were all the Saints needed to grab a halftime lead over Seattle, 20-7.
Harris, an undrafted rookie, returned a punt 53 yards for the score to give the Saints a 7-0 advantage.
In the second quarter, Eli Apple stripped the ball from Chris Carson, Vonn Bell ran it back 33 yards for the score. Wil Lutz missed the extra point, but the Saints were still up, 13-7.
Right before half, Alvin Kamara’s 29-yard receiving touchdown staked the Saints to a 19-7 lead.
