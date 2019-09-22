Zack: Dry Skies Return For Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s not that cool, crisp fall air we really want but this hint of lower humidity for Sunday is certainly something we will take.
Enough dry air has filtered in on the backside of a frontal boundary to make it feel just a little bit better out there. Now even with the less humid conditions, highs on Sunday get back into the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. There is a random chance for a shower mainly along the coast.
It might be time to start talking drought as the next 7 days look dry and hot. Expect 90s across the board with basically zero chance of rain for at least the next week.
The Atlantic is back to having multiple storms as we have Tropical Storm Jerry and now newly formed Tropical Storm Karen. Jerry is heading out to sea and thankfully looks to miss Bermuda to the west. The new storm that has formed, Karen, is just east of the Lesser Antilles. It will be impacting those islands along with Puerto Rico over the coming days. A turn to the north is expected with this storm but I’m not sold on an out to sea track after that turn north. We will keep watch but of course this is of no concern to the Gulf at this time.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.