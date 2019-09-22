Zack: Dry Skies Return For Sunday

The Atlantic is back to having multiple storms as we have Tropical Storm Jerry and now newly formed Tropical Storm Karen. Jerry is heading out to sea and thankfully looks to miss Bermuda to the west. The new storm that has formed, Karen, is just east of the Lesser Antilles. It will be impacting those islands along with Puerto Rico over the coming days. A turn to the north is expected with this storm but I’m not sold on an out to sea track after that turn north. We will keep watch but of course this is of no concern to the Gulf at this time.