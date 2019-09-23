Defrocked deacon accused of rape bonds out of jail 1 day after arrest

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Defrocked deacon George Brignac was released from jail on a $40,000 bond Sunday (Sept. 22), the day after he was arrested on a first-degree rape charge.
Brignac has been accused of sexually abusing young boys numerous times, including most recently by a man who said Brignac raped him when he was a child. The alleged victim said the abuse began when he was a 7-year-old altar boy at Our Lady of the Rosary, where Brignac was a math teacher and co-director of the altar boy program.
The victim said Brignac continued to abuse him until he was 12 years old.
The now 84-year-old was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail with one count of first-degree rape Saturday morning. He appeared in court later that day with defense attorney Martin Regan, where magistrate commissioner Brigid Collins set his bond for $40,000.
By the following afternoon, Brignac was released from jail.
Attorney Roger Stetter represents at least 15 people accusing Brignac of abuse. On Saturday, Stetter and some of his clients expressed relief upon hearing of Brignac’s arrest. Stetter, however, said Brignac’s bond was too low.
Richard Windmann, another alleged Brignac victim, expressed similar concerns and released the following statement on behalf of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests after Brignac’s release:
“SNAP Louisiana is very disappointed and shocked that a Criminal District Court Magistrate would set such a low bond for the aggravated rape of a precious child, when bonds for aggravated rape, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in in state prison. We stand in solidarity with all of the victims and survivors today, and pray they were not re-victimized by this event.”
According to court documents, Brignac has never been convicted of a crime.
