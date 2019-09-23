Endless Summer Rolls On

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It will remain hot, sunny and dry for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the lower 90s with some places reaching the middle 90s. Record highs could be reached on a few of those days.
To put things into perspective our typical highs for the end of September are around 86.
Rainfall has been scarce. The airport has only received .19″ of rain for the month.
There is no end in sight to the heatwave. The humidity will remain low this week but return by the weekend along with continued heat.
