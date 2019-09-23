Juan’s World: Saints Figure Out Seahawks

All week long, the biggest question mark was how the Saints offense would play without Brees. Today, we got the answer. With smart, simple plays that fit the quarterback that was on the field. Like the 29-yard screen pass to Alvin Kamara to end the second quarter. Nothing complex about that play call. But, it was the right play, called at the right time by an offensive mind in Payton that showed that he’s able to move on, and finally win, without number nine.