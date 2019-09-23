Juan’s World: Saints Figure Out Seahawks

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Welcome in to Juan’s World where I’ve learned once again to never doubt Sean Payton and his ability to get the most out of a bad situation.
The bad situation, of course was, not having Drew Brees against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. And it didn’t matter, because with Teddy Bridgewater getting the start, his first meaningful start since 2015, the Saints found a way.
All Payton demanded was that Bridgewater be himself and trust the guys around him to make the right plays. The latter is what Payton worried the most about. The guys around him, playing up to his expectations. And unlike in last weeks loss to the Rams, today, the other 10-guys stepped up.
A punt return for a touchdown by Deonta Harris. A fumble recovery brought back for a touchdown by Vonn Bell. That is how the rest of the guys stepped up and did their jobs around Bridgewater.
All week long, the biggest question mark was how the Saints offense would play without Brees. Today, we got the answer. With smart, simple plays that fit the quarterback that was on the field. Like the 29-yard screen pass to Alvin Kamara to end the second quarter. Nothing complex about that play call. But, it was the right play, called at the right time by an offensive mind in Payton that showed that he’s able to move on, and finally win, without number nine.
Is this something Payton wants to get used to being able to do? For the next five weeks, absolutely. Long term, not yet. He’d like the comfort of having his future hall of fame quarterback back in the huddle.
But, in the meantime, today’s game was a reminder that Sean Payton can win with what he has. And that should be a scary thing for every team coming up on the Saints schedule.
Juan’s World, Juan’s World. Excellent!!!
