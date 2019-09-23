Loyola student accused of sexual battery bonds out of jail

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Loyola University student who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a bar near campus bonded out of jail on Sunday (Sept. 22).
Carlos Pena Cifuentes, an exchange student, allegedly touched a woman in a sexual way without her consent at The Boot Bar and Grill early in the morning on Sept. 20.
A judge set his bond at $3,500. The judge did not issue a restraining order so the suspect could attend class on campus, but said Cifuentes could not contact the alleged victim.
