Loyola student accused of sexual battery bonds out of jail
Carlos Pena Cifuentes, 21, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the Boot Bar and Grill early Friday (Sept. 20), according to NOPD. (Source: OPSO)
By Chris Finch | September 23, 2019 at 3:36 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 3:46 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Loyola University student who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a bar near campus bonded out of jail on Sunday (Sept. 22).

Carlos Pena Cifuentes, an exchange student, allegedly touched a woman in a sexual way without her consent at The Boot Bar and Grill early in the morning on Sept. 20.

A judge set his bond at $3,500. The judge did not issue a restraining order so the suspect could attend class on campus, but said Cifuentes could not contact the alleged victim.

