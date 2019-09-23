New Orleans police investigate double shooting in Treme

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are investigating a double shooting in the Treme neighborhood of New Orleans.
Police said it happened around 2:30 p.m. on Monday (Sept. 23) in the 2400 blk. of Ursulines Ave.
After 14 people were shot in New Orleans over the weekend, a person was fatally wounded in Mid-City around noon on Monday.
So far, 17 people have been shot in the city since Friday evening.
The mayor and police chief called the violent weekend an anomoly earlier in the morning.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.