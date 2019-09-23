Overtime Podcast #74 - Saints get resourceful to beat Seahawks

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints get early touchdowns from special teams and defense to set Teddy Bridgewater up for success in Sean Payton’s first win as Saints head coach without Drew Brees starting at quarterback. Chris Hagan calls Sean Fazende in Seattle to discuss the big takeaways from the game.
Sean Fazende on the team’s attitude after improving to 2-1:
“A lot of smiles. I felt that throughout the week and it was the vibe afterward that they had a really good week of practice. Perhaps in this rare scenario where you lose your starting quarterback, being away from everything and being in Seattle, not even anywhere close to New Orleans for a week, they swallowed the issue with Drew Brees, they let that reality set in then they moved on and focused. They were loose and confident and played that way today, especially defense and special teams early on.”
Chris Hagan on the new look to the Saints in Brees’ absence:
“If everyone else is doing their job, you should always be in the game with Bridgewater and certainly the way that Kamara played, the plays that Michael Thomas made on a couple third downs, that’s exactly what you would want.”
